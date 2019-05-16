Listen Live Sports

Iraqi airline set to resume flights to Syrian capital

May 16, 2019 1:22 pm
 
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Transport Ministry says Iraqi Airways is set to resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus for the first time since the war there erupted in 2011.

It says the first fight will land at Damascus International Airport on Saturday, with the Iraqi transport minister on board.

Iraqi Airways will be the first international company to resume its flights to Damascus International Airport, which for years has been beset by war and blockade.

Only Syrian airlines remained operative at the airport, which kept organizing flights to most of Iraq’s airports.

Syria last month approved a request by Qatar Airways to fly through Syrian airspace. Airlines have avoided Syria since the war broke out, causing long detours.

