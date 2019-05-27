Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Israel open to US-led talks with Lebanon over border dispute

May 27, 2019 11:35 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it’s willing to engage in U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon to resolve a border dispute over a sliver of the Mediterranean Sea seen as rich with energy resources.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said he met Monday with U.S. envoy David Satterfield, who has shuttled between the countries with the aim of demarcating their maritime boundary over past weeks.

Steinitz “expressed Israel’s openness'” to negotiations “for the benefit of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil.”

Israel and Lebanon, technically still at war, each claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of sea as within their own exclusive economic zones. Earlier this month, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said he presented Satterfied with Lebanon’s “united stance” and encouraged U.S. diplomatic involvement.

Satterfied returns to Beirut on Tuesday.

