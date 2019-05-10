Listen Live Sports

Italian ferry towed to Croatia after problems in Adriatic

May 10, 2019 7:44 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An Italian ferry carrying more than 300 people has arrived in the Croatian port of Split on the Adriatic coast after getting stranded in open sea because of technical problems.

The ferry was towed into harbor on Friday, more than a day after it was supposed to arrive from the Italian port of Ancona with 250 passengers and 92 crew members on board.

The ferry operator, SNAV, and the Croatian authorities said there was no danger to life.

Strong winds had prevented tugboats from helping the ferry which was stranded about 10 nautical miles (11.5 statute miles) offshore from a cluster of islands in Croatia’s Kornati archipelago.

Croatian authorities then sent a stronger tugboat which managed to tow the ferry to Split.

