Jordan reshuffles cabinet to tackle economic challenges

May 9, 2019 11:04 am
 
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has approved a cabinet shuffle amid escalating economic pressures, bringing new officials into such key portfolios as interior, planning and labor.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz announced the appointment of eight new ministers Thursday.

State-run media reported the reshuffle would try to tackle economic challenges that have mounted in the wake of neighboring Syria’s civil war, and prepare Jordan for the Middle East peace plan that the Trump administration has promised to release in coming months.

Thursday’s reshuffle is the third since Razzaz replaced Hani al-Mulki as prime minister amid nationwide protests against proposed tax increases and price hikes.

The frequent government changes are seen as a way of deflecting public frustration in a country that has long struggled with economic mismanagement and declining living standards.

