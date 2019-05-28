Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

KOA fires white worker who pulled gun on black visitors

May 28, 2019 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.

Kampgrounds of America spokesman Mike Gast said Tuesday that the unidentified manager had been fired from the KOA in Starkville.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook page apparently belonging to Macon, Mississippi, resident Jessica Richardson shows a woman in a KOA shirt holding a gun as Richardson and her husband tell her they didn’t know they needed a reservation.

Richardson did not immediately respond to messages an Associated Press reporter left through Facebook and at the nail salon where she works.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Gast says KOA “does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner” on its properties or franchises.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.