Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Laureate Education: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 9, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $191.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $621.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.1 million.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion.

Laureate Education shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.