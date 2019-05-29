Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Lebanon telecom authorities order blocking of Grindr

May 29, 2019 1:07 pm
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Telecommunications Ministry has ordered the blocking of the popular dating application Grindr, used mainly by gay men and trans men, saying it facilitates meetings between bisexuals or people of the same sex.

Amnesty International on Wednesday called the decision “a deeply regressive step, and a blow” to the LGBT community in Lebanon.

A decades-old law in Lebanon punishes sexual relations “contrary to nature” with up to one year in prison. But activists and legal groups have actively challenged the law.

The ministry’s decision, obtained by The Associated Press, was issued Friday. It asked internet service providers to block the application and associated website, following a request from the public prosecutor. The application was still accessible on some providers on Wednesday.

There have been previous efforts to block the app.

