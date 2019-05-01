MacroGenics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.5 million.

Advertisement

MacroGenics shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.78, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.