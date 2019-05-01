Listen Live Sports

MacroGenics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 1, 2019 5:01 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.5 million.

MacroGenics shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.78, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

