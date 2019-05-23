Listen Live Sports

Maine company wants to turn cow poo into gas to heat homes

May 23, 2019 4:37 pm
 
CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A natural gas distribution company in Maine plans to get into the production side of things with a poop-to-gas renewable energy project to heat homes.

Summit Utilities is partnering with Maine’s dairy industry through construction of an anaerobic digester in Clinton to produce natural gas. Farms will provide the manure.

Kurt Adams, president and CEO, said Thursday that the company plans to spend about $20 million on the renewable natural gas project. He said it’s part of Summit’s ongoing effort to invest in “innovative technologies that mitigate climate change.”

Dan Burgess, director of the governor’s energy office, said it’s encouraging to see a new technology that both can reduce waste and heat homes.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the natural gas would be used to heat homes, not light them.

