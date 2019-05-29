Listen Live Sports

Man attacked by veteran’s support dog sues over negligence

May 29, 2019 7:26 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man who was attacked by a veteran’s emotional support animal while on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to San Diego is now suing the airline and the veteran.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday that Marlin Jackson is accusing the defendants of negligence.

The lawsuit says it happened as the flight was boarding in June 2017. Jackson was in a window seat and the dog was next to him, in the lap of Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr. The attack left Jackson’s face permanently scarred.

The lawsuit says Delta didn’t verify the dog was trained or met the requirements of a service animal. A police report says the Marine Corps veteran’s dog was a chocolate lab pointer mix. Airlines later made changes to policies for emotional support animals.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

