Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Man pleads guilty in $30M mail scam targeting elderly

May 15, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty in a direct-mail scam that stole more than $30 million from the elderly and others by promoting non-existent prizes.

Federal prosecutors say that for six years, Shaun Sullivan, of Merrick, and the scam’s ringleader, Tully Lovisa, of Huntington Station, convinced mail recipients to send fees of $20 to $25 to claim prizes.

At most, the victims got back a $1 check.

According to Newsday , shell companies and aliases were used to disguise the men’s involvement and mailings were signed by non-existent people with official-sounding titles.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lovisa pleaded guilty in October to similar charges and awaits sentencing.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.