The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, S&P 500 just short of record

May 3, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street, erasing most of the market’s losses for the week and bringing the S&P 500 index close to the record high close it reached on Tuesday.

Technology and consumer-focused companies did the most to pull the market higher Friday.

Amazon rose 3.2% after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said his company was buying the stock.

Newell Brands soared 13.5% after reporting a strong quarter.

A strong report on hiring helped put investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197 points, or 0.7%, to 26,504. The Nasdaq rose 127 points, or 1.6%, to 8,164.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.52%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street as investors found plenty to like in a robust jobs report and more solid earnings from U.S. companies.

Technology and consumer-focused companies led the gainers in midday trading Friday. Microsoft rose 1.7% and McDonald’s rose 1.4%.

Amazon rose 2.8% after CNBC reported that Warren Buffett’s company was buying the stock.

The government reported that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month, a strong number. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,940.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165 points, or 0.6%, to 26,475. The Nasdaq rose 92 points, or 1.1%, to 8,129.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.54%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors found plenty to like in a robust jobs report and more solid earnings from U.S. companies.

Banks and consumer-focused led the gainers in early trading Friday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1% and Hanesbrands rose 2.6%.

Amazon rose 2.2% after CNBC reported that Warren Buffett’s company was buying the company’s stock.

The government reported that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month, a strong number. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,933.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.6%, to 26,457. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,086.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.53%.

