Markets Right Now: Stocks fall along with price of oil

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly lower Thursday after energy shares sank with the price of oil and some big technology and media names also tallied losses.

The price of oil fell 2.8% to $61.81. Marathon Oil dropped 6.1%; the company reported revenue that fell short of estimates.

Advertisement

Among media companies, Fox Corp. and Discovery Inc. each fell more than 5%.

Fluor was the biggest loser in the S&P 500. The engineering and construction company plunged 24% after reporting a huge quarterly loss.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,917.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 122 points, or 0.5%, to 26,307. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2%, to 8,036.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.55%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling broadly on Wall Street as technology and industrial companies turn lower.

Fluor, an engineering and construction company, plunged 24% Thursday after reporting a big loss in the most recent quarter.

Health care and energy companies were also lower. Marathon Oil sank 4.4% after reporting revenue that fell short of estimates.

Elsewhere, Disney fell 2.7%, and cable TV and media company Comcast gave up 1.7%

The S&P 500 index fell 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,903.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 216 points, or 0.8%, to 26,211. The Nasdaq fell 55 points, or 0.7%, to 7,994.

The declines were broad. Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.55%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses in industrial and energy companies are offset slightly by gains in banks and technology companies.

Fluor, an engineering and construction company, plunged 26% in early trading Thursday after reporting a big loss in the most recent quarter.

Marathon Oil sank 4.2% after reporting revenue that fell short of estimates.

Elsewhere, Disney fell 1.9%, and cable TV and media company Comcast gave up 1.3%

The S&P 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,925.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 26,413. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,066.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.52%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.