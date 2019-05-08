Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Late selling leaves stocks slightly lower

May 8, 2019 4:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street after a late wave of selling wiped out what was left of a modest midday rally.

Internet and media companies fell the most Wednesday. Netflix sank 1.6% and Google’s parent company Alphabet lost 0.7%. Tripadvisor plunged 11.4% after missing analysts’ revenue estimates.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Trading was choppy a day ahead of the latest trade talks between the U.S. and China. Investors have been on edge since President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods by Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,879.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 2 points to 25,967. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,943.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.48%.

___

11:45 a.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Stocks brushed off early losses and were mixed in midday trading as gains in industrial companies were offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Union Pacific, a railroad operator, rose 1% Wednesday while Netflix gave up 2.2%.

Major indexes wavered ahead of trade talks this week between the U.S. and China. Investors have been on edge since President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 12.4% after the vacation ratings company reported revenue that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 fell 1 point to 2,883.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 8 points to 25,972. The Nasdaq fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 7,958.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.46%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

A day after steep losses on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Health care companies and makers of household goods fell the most.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% after the vacation ratings company reported flat first quarter revenue.

Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker’s fourth quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,935.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.44%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.