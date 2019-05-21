Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Tech rebound powers Wall Street gains

May 21, 2019 4:12 pm
 
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies lead solid gains across the market.

Chipmakers rallied after the U.S. government issued a 90-day grace period on its order to restrict U.S. firms from selling to Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. Micron Technology rose 2.9%.

Apple rose 2% and Boeing gained 1.7% to boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Quarterly reports from two department stores disappointed investors. J.C. Penney fell 7% after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss, while Kohl’s sank 12.3% after cutting its outlook for fiscal 2020.

The S&P 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,864.

The Dow gained 197 points, or 0.8%, to 25,877. The Nasdaq added 83 points, or 1.1%, to 7,785.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.43%.

_________

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are higher at midday on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies lead solid gains across the market.

Chipmakers rallied after the U.S. government issued a 90-day grace period on its order to restrict U.S. firms from selling to Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. Micron Technology rose 3.4%.

Apple rose 2.3% and Boeing gained 1.2% to boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Quarterly reports from two department stores disappointed investors. J.C. Penney fell 9.6% after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss, while Kohl’s sank 11% after cutting its outlook for fiscal 2020.

The S&P 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,860.

The Dow gained 130 points, or 0.5%, to 25,810. The Nasdaq added 74 points, or 1%, to 7,777.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.43%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology companies rebound from a sell-off a day earlier.

Chipmakers rallied after the U.S. government issued a 90-day grace period on its order to restrict U.S. firms from selling to Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei. Qualcomm rose 2.1%.

Earnings from two department stores disappointed investors. J.C. Penney fell 7.8% after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss, while Kohl’s sank 12.5% after cutting its outlook for fiscal 2020.

Home Depot shares declined 1.9% as the home improvement giant saw a key sales figure fall short of expectations.

The S&P 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,858.

The Dow gained 144 points, or 0.6%, to 25,824. The Nasdaq added 73 points, or 1%, to 7,775.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury was up slightly at 2.42%.

