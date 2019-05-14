Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks bounce back a day after plunging

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as investors got a reprieve a day after the market took a nosedive on worries over the worsening trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Technology companies, which took a beating a day earlier, led the market higher on Tuesday. Broadcom rose 2.9% and Micron Technology added 3%.

Banks and industrial companies were also higher. Utilities were the only group that fell.

Disney rose 1.4% after announcing a deal with Comcast that will allow Disney to take full control of Hulu.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,834. The index fell 2.4% the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207 points, or 0.8%, to 25,532. The Nasdaq rose 87 points, or 1.1%, to 7,734.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as the market gains back about half of the ground it lost in a rout a day earlier.

Technology companies, which took a beating on Monday, led the market higher on Tuesday. Microsoft rose 1.8% and Cisco added 1.9%.

Communications companies were also higher. Disney rose 2.5% after announcing a deal with Comcast that will allow Disney to take full control of Hulu.

The S&P 500 rose 36 points, or 1.3%, to 2,848. The index fell 2.4% the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331 points, or 1.3%, to 25,655. The Nasdaq rose 112 points, or 1.5%, to 7,759.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury edged up to 2.43%

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost in a big slide a day earlier.

Technology and health care companies made up many of the winners in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday.

Analog Devices rose 1.7% and Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 1.5%

Communications companies were also higher. Disney rose 1% after announcing a deal with Comcast to take full control of the video streaming service Hulu.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,825. The index fell 2.4% the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114 points, or 0.4%, to 25,442. The Nasdaq rose 49 points, or 0.6%, to 7,696.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury edged up to 2.41%

