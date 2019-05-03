Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Marriott CEO diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

May 3, 2019 8:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer. The 60-year-old Sorenson will continue to lead the company while he undergoes treatment.

Sorenson said in a prepared release Friday that the cancer was found early and that he and his doctors are aiming for a complete cure. He will begin treatment next week, with surgery expected at the end of the year.

Sorenson joined Marriott in 1996 and became CEO in 2012, the first person to hold the company’s top post without the Marriott family name. Sorenson led Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels in 2016.

Marriott International Inc., based in The Bethesda, Maryland, owns 7,000 properties and operates 30 hotel brands around the world.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.