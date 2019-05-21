Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

MGM discontinues talks with Wynn on Encore Boston purchase

May 21, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — MGM Resorts International says it will no longer pursue buying Encore Boston Harbor from Wynn Resorts.

MGM said Tuesday that stakeholders have concerns. It owns a casino in Springfield and wouldn’t have been allowed to operate two in Massachusetts.

Wynn Resorts says it agreed to end discussions and remains “committed to opening and operating Encore Boston Harbor as only Wynn Resorts is able to do.”

The $2.6 billion casino is scheduled to open next month in Everett, Massachusetts.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

State gambling regulators found Wynn executives failed to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn, and levied a $35 million fine against Wynn Resorts last month while letting it keep its casino license.

The company said last month that it’s focused on a successful launch of the casino now that the review is complete. Steve Wynn has denied the allegations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.