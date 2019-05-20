Listen Live Sports

Michigan utility releases 12 juvenile turtles into habitat

May 20, 2019
 
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A dozen juvenile turtles have been released into a habitat created for them by employees of a Michigan utility.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says the Blanding’s turtles were placed Thursday in the Saginaw area.

Two adult turtles were found last year along the path of the utility’s Saginaw Trail Pipeline. The adult turtles were moved to a safe location and 12 eggs were laid. The eggs were placed in an incubator until they hatched. The young turtles were raised by a herpetologist over the winter.

Consumers Energy enhanced the area near where the adult turtles were found to give the juvenile turtles a better chance of survival.

Vice president of gas operations Charles Crews says the utility has safely relocated frogs, salamanders, snakes and other turtles from the pipeline’s path.

