MicroStrategy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 1, 2019 5:03 am
 
TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 54 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

