Mike DeLuca named publisher for Hearst Connecticut Group

May 15, 2019 1:02 pm
 
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Hearst Corp. executive Mike DeLuca has been named as president and group publisher of Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

DeLuca will have oversight of the company’s eight daily newspapers in the state, including the Connecticut Post and New Haven Register, as well as 14 weekly newspapers and four magazines.

DeLuca previously was executive vice president of ad sales for Hearst Newspapers. He also will continue to lead LocalEdge, a unit of Hearst Media Services that provides marketing leads to businesses.

Jeff Johnson is president of Hearst Newspapers. He said DeLuca’s record as a media executive and advertising sales leader will help “further the mission to expand news operations in Connecticut.”

