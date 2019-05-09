Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee reaches settlement with electric scooter company

May 9, 2019 4:43 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee has reached an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. over the electric scooters the company released on the city’s streets last summer.

The California-based company removed its scooters from Milwaukee streets last August in an agreement with the city to bring them back once a regulatory framework was in place.

Terms of the settlement are not included in records filed Wednesday in federal court.

An attorney for Bird Rides, Jonathan Hackbarth, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he could not comment. The Milwaukee City Attorney’s office did not immediately return a message Thursday.

The settlement does not necessarily mean the scooters will soon return to Milwaukee streets. The scooters are not yet permitted under Wisconsin law.

The electric scooters have proliferated in places across the country, often without warning to city officials who have grappled with how to regulate them.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

