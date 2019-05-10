Listen Live Sports

MMA Capital Management: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 10, 2019 8:20 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.1 million.

MMA Capital Management shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC

