Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

N Carolina college graduation held days after fatal shooting

May 10, 2019 7:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university is holding graduation ceremonies for almost 5,000 students just 10 days after a gunman stormed a classroom and killed two people while wounding four others.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Friday graduates students from its business, architecture and health careers colleges. Graduation for the university’s education, computing, engineering and liberal arts colleges is Saturday.

Police say a gunman carrying a pistol and a bagful of bullets burst into a class that he’d dropped and opened fire on students on the last day they were meeting.

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with first-degree murder.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.