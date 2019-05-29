Listen Live Sports

New Hampshire sues 3M, DuPont, other chemical companies

May 29, 2019 6:03 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is suing eight companies including 3M and DuPont for damage it says has been caused statewide by a class of potentially toxic chemicals found in everything from pizza boxes to fast-food wrappers.

New Hampshire joins a growing number of states going after the makers and distributors of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and the first to target statewide contamination.

The two lawsuits filed Wednesday by New Hampshire accuse some of the companies of knowing about potential dangers for decades.

3M says in an email that it “acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS” and would “vigorously defend its environmental stewardship.”

Scientific studies have linked high levels of PFAS to a range of illnesses and problems such as kidney cancer and pregnancy difficulties.

___

This story has been corrected to show that New Hampshire is not the second state to target the chemical companies and to identify one of the companies as DuPont, not Dupont.

