Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nike cancels Puerto Rico-homage sneaker with Panama design

May 21, 2019 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Nike said Tuesday it won’t release a version of its Air Force 1 shoe meant to celebrate Puerto Rico, after an indigenous group in Panama objected to one of its traditional designs being used on the sneaker.

The company said in a statement: “We apologize for the inaccurate representation of the design origin for the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Puerto Rico’ 2019. As a result, this product will no longer be available.” The shoe was to have been released in June.

The Guna people, one of seven indigenous groups in Panama, live mainly on the Caribbean coast and have traditionally used the swirling, multicolored “Mola” design. The Gunas said in a statement that the company had not asked permission to use the design. Panamanian law recognizes indigenous groups’ rights to their intellectual property.

“We are not against our ‘mola’ being commercialized. What we oppose is it being done without consulting us first,” said Belisario López, the traditional leader of the Guna Yala community.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

López said the design represents “Mother Earth, because the design is based on everything that is nature.”

But, he noted the design “is a dress (style) exclusively for women.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.