Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision

May 12, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Officials say air monitoring hasn’t raised health concerns as the cleanup continues following a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.

Authorities said at a Sunday news conference 2,700 air samples were tested and none have exceeded levels to cause concern.

Residents around the accident site have reported a gasoline smell. Officials say the spilled product can be hazardous.

Friday’s accident near Bayport, Texas, between a tanker that punctured storage tanks on a tugboat pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel released 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Crews are working to remove the gasoline product from the barges.

The ship channel remains partially closed.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.