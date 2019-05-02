Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Novavax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 2, 2019 6:22 pm
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its first quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.60.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

