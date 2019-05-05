Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Occidental offers more cash in bid for Anadarko

May 5, 2019 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Occidental, which is in a bidding war with Chevron to buy oil company Anadarko, revised its offer Sunday and says it found a buyer for Anadarko’s African investments if the deal goes through.

Occidental is still offering $76 a share for each share of Anadarko, the same as its bid from April, but more of it is now in cash. Occidental’s new bid is for $59 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental common stock for each Anadarko share. Its previous bid was $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock.

Occidental says Total has agreed to buy Anadarko’s African assets for $8.8 billion if the takeover happens.

Anadarko agreed to a deal with Chevron in April, but resurrected talks with Occidental last week.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.