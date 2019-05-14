Officials warn of fish from some Texas bays after accident

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have advised people not to fish or eat seafood from parts of some Houston-area bays as cleanup continues following last week’s tanker and barges accident and toxic leak.

An official with the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday said the advisory involves portions of Galveston and Trinity bays. Spokesman Chris Van Deusen says water sample results are pending.

The agency closed private oyster harvesting areas in Galveston Bay following Friday’s collision along the Houston Ship Channel near Bayport. The accident involved a tanker, a tugboat and two barges, including one leaking about 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock into the water.

Coast Guard spokesman Greg Beuerman (BEER’-man) said Tuesday that cleanup continues using booms and skimmers. The Houston Ship Channel fully reopened Monday afternoon.

