Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ohio power company fulfills Louisiana wetlands agreement

May 22, 2019 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — An Ohio-based multinational power company has completed an agreement to pay for potential pollution by reforesting wetlands for a national wildlife refuge in Louisiana.

American Electric Power, The Conservation Fund and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that the final 4,100 acres (1,650 hectares) are now part of the Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge.

The land links the two northernmost chunks of the refuge in east-central Louisiana, which is home to waterfowl and Louisiana black bears and is a stopping place for migratory birds.

Spokesman Mike Williams says the Columbus, Ohio-based company planted more than 2 million bottomland hardwood trees on 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares) within a few years of the 2001 agreement for carbon sequestration credits.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Williams says AEP hasn’t used any of the credits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.