The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Paper plans hires from new acquisition; number not yet known

May 6, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The publisher of The New Orleans Advocate says workers have begun adding desks to its newsroom and advertising area in anticipation of hiring staffers from the recently purchased Times-Picayune.

Publisher Dan Shea says The Advocate will hire journalists and other staff from The Times-Picayune. But on Monday he said it’s too soon to know how many.

The Advocate’s purchase of The Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media was announced Thursday, the same day Advance notified Louisiana’s labor department that it would lay off 161 employees effective July 2.

The Times-Picayune cut back home-delivery of a printed paper to three days a week in 2012. The Advocate publishes daily. Plans are for a daily paper carrying both newspaper names to begin publishing next month.

