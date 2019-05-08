Performance Food: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period.

Advertisement

Performance Food shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.