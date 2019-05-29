Listen Live Sports

Pharma company settles claims of kickbacks to dermatologists

May 29, 2019 11:24 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia says a pharmaceutical company is agreeing to pay $3.5 million to settle claims it paid kickbacks to dermatology providers to encourage them to prescribe their drugs.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said Wednesday the matter involved allegations that between 2012 and 2017, Almirall LLC’s sales representatives and other employees gave doctors improper meals, entertainment, trips and other gifts.

He says the company, formerly known as Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC, also hired health care providers for speaking engagements, advisory boards and consulting services.

McSwain’s office says the settlement resolves allegations and notes there’s been no determination of liability.

An Almirall spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

