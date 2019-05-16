Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Pinterest reports smaller 1Q loss but results drag stock

May 16, 2019 5:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest, fresh off its initial public offering, posted a loss for the first three months of the year that was larger than analysts were expecting, though revenue was slightly stronger. Its revenue forecast, though, was slightly below expectations and its shares slumped in after-hours trading.

The company, which runs a digital pinboard and shopping tool, said Thursday that its net loss was $41.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the January-March period. Its revenue grew 54% to $202 million from $131 million. The quarter’s adjusted loss was 32 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $200.7 million, according to FactSet.

People use Pinterest to search for and collect, or “pin,” ideas for weddings, home decor, recipes, fashion and other categories. The service had 291 million monthly active users in the first quarter, up 22% from 239 million a year earlier.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Pinterest said it expects revenue in a range of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion for the full year, the midpoint of which is slightly below the $1.07 billion that analysts had been expecting, even though the first quarter’s sales surpassed estimates.

The San Francisco-based company’s shares fell $4.86, or 16 percent, to $26 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed the regular-trading day up $2.23, or 7.8 percent, at $30.86. The company went public at $19 per share in April.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.