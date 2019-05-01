Listen Live Sports

Police: 18-month-old boy wounded in Texas road-rage shooting

May 1, 2019 7:43 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — An 18-month-old boy has been wounded in what Houston police are calling an apparent road-rage shooting.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday on an Interstate 69 frontage road in western Houston. The child’s father, who says he’s hearing-impaired, told police that he accidentally cut off another driver. The father says he tried to apologize when he saw the man produce a handgun and fired two shots at his car.

Police Officer J.G. Jones says the man drove to a nearby convenience store and carried his wounded child inside, where a nurse who happened to be present rendered first aid. The child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition with a wound to his upper left shoulder.

No suspect is in custody.

