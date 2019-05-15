Progressive and Coty rise while New Relic and Embraer fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
The Progressive Corp., up $3.86 to $77.50
The insurance company reported a sharp increase in premiums during its most recent quarter and reapproved a stock buyback plan.
Tilray Inc., up 16 cents to $48.90
The cannabis company’s CEO warned that producers are having trouble meeting demand in Canada.
8×8 Inc., down $1.32 to $22.41
The telecommunications company reported a wider loss than Wall Street had forecast for the first quarter.
Werner Enterprise Inc., up $1.06 to $32.82
The transportation and logistics company declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.75 per share.
New Relic Inc., down $6.29 to $100.82
The cloud-based software company gave investors a weak forecast for the current quarter and year.
Agilent Technologies Inc., down $8.37 to $67.64
The scientific instrument maker’s fiscal second quarter earnings results fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Embraer SA, down $1.01 to $18.04
The plane and jet maker reported a decline in plane deliveries during first quarter and its earnings results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Coty Inc., up $1.17 to $13.29
The beauty products company’s CEO and chief financial officer both disclosed stock purchases.
