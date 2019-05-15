Listen Live Sports

Progressive and Coty rise while New Relic and Embraer fall

May 15, 2019 4:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

The Progressive Corp., up $3.86 to $77.50

The insurance company reported a sharp increase in premiums during its most recent quarter and reapproved a stock buyback plan.

Tilray Inc., up 16 cents to $48.90

The cannabis company’s CEO warned that producers are having trouble meeting demand in Canada.

8×8 Inc., down $1.32 to $22.41

The telecommunications company reported a wider loss than Wall Street had forecast for the first quarter.

Werner Enterprise Inc., up $1.06 to $32.82

The transportation and logistics company declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.75 per share.

New Relic Inc., down $6.29 to $100.82

The cloud-based software company gave investors a weak forecast for the current quarter and year.

Agilent Technologies Inc., down $8.37 to $67.64

The scientific instrument maker’s fiscal second quarter earnings results fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Embraer SA, down $1.01 to $18.04

The plane and jet maker reported a decline in plane deliveries during first quarter and its earnings results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Coty Inc., up $1.17 to $13.29

The beauty products company’s CEO and chief financial officer both disclosed stock purchases.

