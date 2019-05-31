Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Prominent Vegas businessman accused of DUI after fatal crash

May 31, 2019 7:52 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge set bail at $250,000 on Friday for a 53-year-old Nevada businessman and grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor facing multiple felony charges of driving under the influence in a high-speed crash that killed one person and injured two.

Scott Russell Gragson appeared in court with his attorneys following his arrest in the Thursday crash in a gated community in Summerlin.

Attorney David Chesnoff said outside court they will investigate the case and fight criminal charges.

Police say Gragson was driving a 2015 Range Rover that struck several trees, ejecting three back-seat passengers. A 36-year-old woman died and a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were seriously injured.

Gragson and a 44-year-old front-seat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Gragson’s grandfather, Oran Gragson, a Republican, was mayor from 1959 to 1974.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal identifies the suspect as an executive with Colliers International, a large commercial real estate firm. His son, Noah Gragson, is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

The Associated Press

