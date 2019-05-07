Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Regenxbio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 7, 2019 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $884,000 in the period.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Regenxbio shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.97, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.