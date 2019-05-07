Regenxbio: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $884,000 in the period.

Regenxbio shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.97, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

