The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
San Jacinto site near Houston to reopen after plant fire

May 7, 2019
 
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — A Texas historic site that’s been closed for nearly two months since a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant will reopen this week.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte (luh-PORT’) reopens Wednesday. The complex includes the Battleship Texas, the San Jacinto Monument and the San Jacinto Battleground.

The nearby Intercontinental Terminals Company tank farm exploded and burned on March 17, leading to weeks of cleanup amid efforts to restore terminal operations.

Organizers say the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually. The fiery accident led to cancellation of some events, including last month’s marking of the 1836 Battle of San Jacinto and re-enactment of the fight for Texas independence.

