The Associated Press
 
SAS, pilots reach 3-year deal ending strike

May 3, 2019 3:20 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines and its pilots have reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement that put an end to a six-day strike that grounded more than 4,000 flights and affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.

CEO Richard Gustafson says the deal “provides stability for the future” and gives “more flexibility.”

Pilots’ spokesman Christian Laulund says they got, among others, a salary increase of 3.5% this year; 3% in 2020 and 4% in 2021.

Gustafson said late Thursday that the carrier “operates in a highly competitive market, and with these agreements we now need to intensify our work to build a long-term profitable and sustainable SAS.”

The strike started April 26 after talks between the airline and SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company’s pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, collapsed.

