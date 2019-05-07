Listen Live Sports

Second pipeline protester faces felony charge

May 7, 2019 12:20 pm
 
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (AP) — A second Mountain Valley Pipeline protester has been charged with a felony in West Virginia.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph cites Summers County Magistrate Court records in reporting that 19-year-old Jeremy Edwards is charged with threats of terrorist acts and property destruction, both felonies, as well as obstruction and trespassing, which are misdemeanors.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, Edwards barricaded himself inside a section of a natural gas pipeline Monday morning. The group says the “unfounded, trumped up” felony charges are an attempt to “silence resistance” to the project.

Another protester was charged on April 25 with threats of terrorist acts after locking himself on equipment at a pipeline worksite.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a 300-mile (483-kilometer) natural gas pipeline that is being constructed in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

