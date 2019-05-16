Listen Live Sports

Shell explosion kills worker at Romania weapons factory

May 16, 2019 9:47 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s emergency service says an employee at a weapons factory has been killed by an exploding artillery shell.

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, or IGSU, said Thursday that the 22-year-old man was working to disarm the explosive.

Efforts by emergency personnel to save him were not successful. No other injuries were reported.

The factory in Babeni, southern Romania, produces artillery ammunition and ammunition packaging. It first opened in 1981, when the country was under communist rule.

