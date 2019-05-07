Supernus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

Supernus shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.96, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

