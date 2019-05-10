Listen Live Sports

Symantec and Wynn decline while Zillow and Guardant rise

May 10, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Symantec Corp., down $2.78 to $19.39

The security software maker’s CEO abruptly resigned and the company issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $6.44 to $129.89

The casino operator reported a steep revenue decline from its Macau operation and its overall revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc., up $1.84 to $35.41

The real estate website operator reported a surge in revenue that helped narrow first quarter losses and prompted a solid revenue forecast.

Guardant Health Inc., up $11.93 to $76

The provider of oncology testing services beat Wall Street’s first quarter earnings forecast and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $93.82 to $1,829.85

The online booking service reported an increase in room bookings during the first quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc., down $14 to $727.67

The maker of precision instruments gave Wall Street a full-year profit forecast that falls mostly below expectations.

The Boston Beer Co., up $14.89 to $347.83

The brewer is buying Dogfish Head Brewery for $300 million in a cash and stock deal.

Lyft Inc., down $4.09 to $51.09

Shares of the ride-hailing company’s larger rival, Uber, faltered on their first day of trading on Wall Street.

