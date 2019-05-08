Synthetic Biologics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $8.71.

