The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Taco Bell-themed hotel to open for 3 nights in August

May 16, 2019
 
IRVINE, California (AP) — It’s nacho average hotel.

Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.

The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.

There will be Taco Bell snacks and cocktails and Taco Bell nail art in the salon. A few new menu items will also debut there.

Irvine-based Taco Bell isn’t yet saying which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting next month.

The promotion is unusual, but not totally unprecedented. McDonald’s opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.

