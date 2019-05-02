Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Teen at center of viral encounter sues NBC over reports

May 2, 2019 3:24 pm
 
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky teen at the heart of an encounter with a Native American activist in Washington has sued NBC for $275 million alleging that it falsely labeled him a racist who instigated a threatening confrontation.

The attorneys for Nicholas Sandmann also filed suit earlier this year against CNN and The Washington Post and are threatening numerous other news organizations, including The Associated Press.

In papers filed Wednesday in federal court in Covington, Sandmann and his parents alleged that NBCUniversal “created a false narrative by portraying the ‘confrontation’ as a ‘hate crime’ committed by Nicholas. The suit says false reports about the teen were broadcast and posted online and on Twitter.

NBC did not immediately respond to a phone call and an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

