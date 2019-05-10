Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Turkey fines Facebook for failing to protect personal data

May 10, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the country’s data protection agency has fined Facebook 1.650 million Turkish lira ($270,000) for contravening data laws.

The Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority said Friday the fine was imposed over a software bug that exposed millions of Facebook users’ private photos to third-party app developers.

The authority ruled the social media company had not taken the required technical measures to protect the data and failed to notify authorities about the bug in a timely manner.

Facebook said in December that a software bug may have affected 6.8 million people who used Facebook to log into other services and granted permission for third-party apps to access photos for 12 days in September.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.