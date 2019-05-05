Listen Live Sports

Tycoon’s 3 children killed in Sri Lanka mourned in Denmark

May 5, 2019
 
HELSINKI (AP) — A funeral service has been held in Denmark for the three children of a business tycoon who were killed during the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Anders Holch Povlsen, the owner of the Bestseller clothing chain, comforted his wife, Anne, and their surviving daughter, Astrid, as three flower-covered coffins were brought out of hearses at Aarhus Cathedral.

The family was staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in the capital of Colombo when it was attacked. More than 350 people died in bombings in Sri Lanka on April 21.

Members of the Danish royal family and Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen attended the emotional service Saturday.

Holch Povlsen, 46, is the sole owner of the Bestseller clothing chain, the biggest shareholder of fashion retailer ASOS and the largest private landowner in Scotland.

